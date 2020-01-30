3 BuCor officials indicted for graft

The Office of the Ombudsman on Wednesday indicted three officials of the Bureau of Corrections for graft and bribery cases for demanding P50,000 in exchange for the release of an inmate under the Good Conduct Time Allowance Law. In two Jan. 20 resolutions, Ombudsman Samuel Martires approved the filing of charges against Inmate Documents and Processing Section officer-in-charge Ramoncito Roque, senior inspector Maria Belinda Bansil and corrections officer Veronica Buño before the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court. The Department of Justice immediately directed the Bureau of Corrections to implement the Ombudsman’s order to dismiss from service the three BuCor officials. “I have now given instructions to the BUCOR administration to implement the judgment, as directed by the OMB, without prejudice to the resolution of any appeal that the respondents may take,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who exercises administrative supervision over the BuCor, said in a text message to reporters. “I have read the partial decision of the OMB finding the three BuCor personnel guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, and dismissing them from the service. I fully agree with the decision of the OMB,” Guevarra said. “I was present during the Senate hearings and personally heard the testimony of the witnesses and observed the demeanor of the respondents.” “May this decision of the OMB serve as a stern warning to all personnel of the BuCor who are minded to undermine the integrity of their own agency,” Guevarra added. Court records showed the three Customs officials demanded and received P50,000 from Yolanda Camilon for the early release of her common-law husband from prison under the GCTA. “Camilon’s lone testimony, given in a straightforward manner, pitted against respondents’ denials and conflicting statements in their counter-affidavits, is sufficient to establish probable cause for direct bribery against Roque, Bansil and Buño,” the decision read. The Ombudsman also found probable cause to indict Roque and company for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and were dismissed from service. The three accused were also slapped with civil suit of forfeiture of retirement benefits, cancellation of eligibility, and are barred from taking civil service examinations and perpetual disqualification from public office. “Their acts of demanding and receiving money from a person deprived of liberty or his wife prejudiced the image and integrity of their office as it would create a public perception of corruption and incompetence in the BuCor,” the Ombudsman said.The Ombudsman said that in the event that the penalty of dismissal can no longer be enforced due to respondents’ separation from the service, the same shall be converted into a fine in the amount equivalent to their respective last salaries for 1 year, payable to the Office of the Ombudsman.” During a Senate hearing on the GCTA issue last year, whistleblower Yolanda Camilon accused Roque, Bansil and Buño of extorting P50,000 in exchange for the early release of her husband, the Bilibid inmate, based on the GCTA. Camilon claimed that her correspondence and meetings with Bansil and Buño, including the exchange of initial payments. Roque, as documentations chief, would be the one to call the final shots, as alleged by Camilon. In denying the allegation of extortion, Roque claimed that Camilon and Bansil left an envelope containing money in his house without his knowledge. However, the Ombudsman said that Roque “never reported the said incident to the authorities” which means the claim “cannot be given full faith and credit.” “The foregoing narration of facts by Camilon proves that respondents conspired with each other to commit the crime of direct bribery against Camilon,” the Ombudsman ruled. “Said respondents, conspiring together, acted with evident bad faith, or at the very least, gross inexcusable negligence, when they repeatedly promised several dates for the release of Camilon’s husband in exchange for P50,000,” the anti-graft body said. The GCTA mess led to the resignation of former BuCor Director Nicanor Faeldon and prompted an overhaul of the agency with the appointment of its current chief, Director General Gerald Bantag. The Office of the Ombudsman earlier confirmed that its investigation also covered former BuCor chiefs Nicanor Faeldon and Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. The scandal paved the way for the revision of the implementing rules and regulations and GCTA manual, which exclude from the benefits all inmates convicted of heinous crimes.