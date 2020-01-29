DAR to parcel 2,200 hectares for ex-rebels

posted January 28, 2020 at 10:25 pm by Rio N. Araja January 28, 2020 at 10:25 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the distribution of 2,200 hectares of agricultural land to 262 former rebels in Leyte, according to Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones. He said the President gave the instruction during his recent visit to the province to meet with Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla and the rebel returnees. Castriciones backed the claim of Petilla that 2,000 hectares of farms could be made available for the former rebels within the declared economic zone pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 247. He said the President has advised the former rebels to encourage their comrades to return to the fold of the law. Agrarian Reform Undersecretary Emily Padilla recently led a two-day assessment of the convergence on livelihood assistance for ARBs (agrarian reform beneficiaries) project. The presentation and firming up of physical and financial accomplishments for 2019 by project development officers in collaboration with provincial CLAAP focal persons was one of the highlights of the event.

