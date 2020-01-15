Meralco restores power in Tagaytay affected by Taal eruption

Power retailer Manila Electric Co. was able to restore some circuits in Tagaytay City affected by the Taal eruption thus reducing the number of affected customers by outages to 122,761 from around 150,000. The Energy department said those affected by the power outages will continue to go down “as the linemen and the other field personnel continue to clean and restore the electricity services.” Meralco spokesman Joe Zaldarriaga said areas still affected by the eruption as of 10 a.m. Wednesday includes portions of Sta. Rosa, Cabuyao, Calamba, Biñan in Laguna, portions of Talisay in Batangas, portions of Silang, Amadeo, Alfonso, Mendez-Nuñez, Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo, Dasmariñas, Indang, Maragondon, Naic, Trece Martirez in Cavite and portions of Tagaytay City. Batangas I Electric Cooperative Inc. and Batangas II Electric Cooperative Inc., are also working to restore the electricity services to areas surrounding the Taal Lake. Affected municipalities in the franchise area of BATELEC 1 includes Agoncillo, San Nicolas, parts of Calaca and Lemery, Sta. Teresita, and parts of San Luis with 23,916 households for reconnection. Affected municipalities of BATELEC II include Tanauan City, Talisay, and Laurel with 19,989 household connections for restoratio. “The Department of Energy [DOE] is closely coordinating with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center [NDRRM], as well as all the members of the energy family for subsequent updates and information pertinent to the status of energy facilities and systems, or any other emerging problem that may affect energy supply in concerned areas,” the agency said. It said state-run National Power Corp. has activated its contingency forces, which handles the close monitoring of power plants’ status and operations, in partnership with the DOE’s Electric Power Industry Management Bureau and the Task Force on Energy Resiliency. As of Jan. 15, the department said several plants are running below capacity or derated as they were affected by ash fall.These are Team Energy Corp.’s Pagbilao coal-fired power plant unit 1 and 2, Pagbilao Energy Corp.’s Pagbilao coal-fired power plant unit 3, Quezon Power Philippines Ltd. coal-fired power plant, San Buenaventura Power Ltd. coal-fired power plant, KEPCO Ilijan Corp. Ilijan Natural gas-fired power plant Block 1 and Block 2. Meanwhile, grid operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines is implementing contingency measures, as it continues monitoring the effects of volcanic activity of Taal Volcano on transmission facilities. The following transmission lines are still out as of Wednesday, namely Binan-Calaca 230kV Line, Calaca-Malamig 230kV Line, Dasmariñas-Ilijan 500kV Line and Tayabas-Dasmariñas 500kV Line. NGCP has conducted foot patrol and inspections of facilities affected by the ashfall from the continuing eruption of Tall Volcano. DOE said that Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery in Tabangao, Batangas is business-as-usual although some stations are closed in Cavite. Petron Corp.’s depot terminals for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Batangas and Cavite are not affected although some of its stations in Cavite, Batangas and Laguna were closed.a Seaoil Philippines, Phoenix Petroleum, Total Philippines and Flying V also closed some of its affected stations. DOE said a state of calamity has been declared in the entire province of Batangas thus a price freeze for household LPG and kerosene products in this area is now in effect and will remain valid for 15 days.