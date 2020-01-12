CHR to probe solon’s killing

The Commission on Human Rights will initiate a probe on the killing of a former Batangas lawmaker and two others whose charred remains were found inside a car in Quezon province Thursday. “The Commission on Human Rights condemns this horrible act, along with the number of vigilante killings against present and former government officials,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said. De Guia said the killing of former Batangas Rep. Edgar Mendoza, his bodyguard Ruel Ruiz and his driver Nicanor Mendoza, “is a deplorable display of barbarity and cruelty.” “Vigilante killings, which arbitrarily deprives individuals of the right to life, contributes to the growing culture of impunity,” De Guia said. The CHR has endorsed the case for investigation to its Calabarzon office, she added. “The State bears the ultimate responsibility and duty to protect its citizens, hence the Commission calls upon law enforcement agencies to act quickly to bring justice to the victims and their family,” De Guia said. Police said residents reported the presence of a burning vehicle in Barangay San Francisco in Tiaong. Authorities discovered the remains of the victims inside the vehicle after putting out the fire.The Justice department has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to do a parallel probe of the circumstances surrounding the death of the victims. Initial investigation showed that Mendoza left his residence to attend a meeting in Calamba City, Laguna, on Wednesday. He was with his driver and an aide when he left his house. Mendoza’s family reported him missing when he failed to get home on Wednesday night, investigators said. Mendoza, a lawyer, once served as Immigration commissioner during the Arroyo administration. He represented the Second District of Batangas in the 11th Congress from 1998 to 2001.