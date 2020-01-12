Farmers receive P58-m aid

Assistance. President Duterte (above) leads the distribution of farm equipment and farm inputs such as certified seeds and fertilizers (below) to Soccsksargen farmers. Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday distributed P58 million worth of agricultural assistance to farmers in Soccsksargen. Among the farm equipment turned over by the President were six four-wheel drive tractors, five rice combine harvesters, and 27 hand tractors. He likewise distributed fertilizers and certified seeds. “It is my hope that the farm inputs and machinery to be distributed today will reinforce the short and long term solutions that we have already implemented that aim to raise greater productivity and competitiveness in the agricultural sector,” Duterte said.

The President also extended financial assistance to the farmers through the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance cash cards worth P5,000 each. One- hundred rice farmers from Libungan, Cotabato received the financial aid.He also promised to invest in much- needed infrastructure such as farm-to-market roads, irrigation systems, farm equipment and other tools aimed at increasing rice productivity. At the same time, the President pitched for the continuous implementation of the Rice Tariffication Law, assuring farmers that the measure will help strengthen the country’s economy and provide more opportunities for the agricultural sector. “To our dear farmers, let me take this opportunity to encourage you to give the Rice Tariffication Law a chance. Let me assure you that in the long run, this measure will not only help strengthen our economy, but will also provide new opportunities for your sector,” he said.