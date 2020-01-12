ALL SECTIONS
Jan 12, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Cruise ship makes 2nd call on Ilocos port

posted January 11, 2020 at 10:20 pm by  Maricel Cruz
A nondescript port in Ilocos Sur takes on its second port call from the Royal Caribbean this week with some 6,000 passengers.

House Deputy Speaker Deogracias Victor Savellano said  it was a surprise to Ilocano folk that huge cruise ships are making port calls on this rustic Salomague town. 

The first was on the early morning of Dec. 26, 2019 when the MV Spectrum of the Royal Caribbean made its maiden trip to Salomague. Another came on Jan. 6, 2020.

It brightened prospects in the tourism industry for Salomague and the province of Ilocos Sur, Savellano of Ilocos Sur's First District said.

According to Savellano,  the development of the Salomague Port is part of  a long-term development plan that would boost tourism and the economy of the province. 

“That is part of a development plan that we made in the First District—to develop the port for cruise ships rather than a container port which could have some adverse effect on the environment,” Savellano says.

“The construction of a coastal road was also part of this plan—to make the airport more accessible to tourists from the Salomague Port,” he added.

Relative to this development, the Ilocos Sur lawmaker asked the Department of Tourism and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority to build world-class restrooms in the 11 municipalities of the province to serve local and foreign tourists.

Savellano said there is so much to do and so many things to see in Ilocos Sur.

“Soak in the sun at the nearby Cabugao Beach or head south to historic Vigan or lounge on the secluded beaches of nearby Cabugao. And for a more urban excursion, head about an hour south to historic Vigan City where  Spanish colonial architecture have been preserved,” Savellano said.

Take a tour of the old city on a horse-drawn carriage,  the kalesa, and travel back to the colonial times, he added.

After a historic sight-seeing, nothing beats a cool buco juice or a dig into the province’s gastronomic delights  like the crispy bagnet, Ilocos empanada or Vigan longanisa, to name a few.

Savellano said Ilocos Sur has a lot to offer and that the doors of  Salomague Port is open to welcome all its visitors.

Topics: Royal Caribbean , Cruise ship , Salomague , Ilocos Sur , Ilocos port , House Deputy Speaker Deogracias Victor Savellano

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard