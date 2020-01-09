Romualdezes welcome launch of Malasakit Center

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez on Wednesday lauded Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Senator Christopher Go for launching another Malasakit Center.
As principal authors of Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Center Act, Romualdez, and his wife, Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez said the Malasakit Center in Taguig will speed up the delivery of basic services to the masses.
“It rolls out the red carpet for the establishment of a one-stop shop across the country where indigent patients will have widen access to quality medical and primary health care services that would complement the implementation of the Universal Health Care [UHC] program,” the Romualdez couple said in a statement.
This will reduce, if not eliminate, out-of-pocket expenditures of poor patients and ensure that its benefits reaches the grassroots, they said.
“With this law, we hope to fill the gaps in the service delivery of health care, especially for marginalized families unable to afford medical care,” they said.
“This way we can deliver basic services to communities in the most efficient, responsive and sustainable manner,” the two legislators said.
Rep. Martin said the Malasakit Center Act will also improve assessment for patients’ assistance and referral to provide much-needed system support for their condition.
“The law is a testament to President Rodrigo “Rody” Duterte’s commitment to make a comfortable life for Filipinos,” Rep. Yedda, for her part, said.
