Thursday January 9, 2020

DOJ to probe death of Pinay OFW in Kuwait

posted January 08, 2020 at 11:10 pm by  Rey E. Requejo
The Department of Justice will investigate on whether the recruiter of overseas Filipino worker Jeanalyn Villavende could be held criminally liable for her death in Kuwait.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the National Bureau of Investigation, an attached agency of the DOJ, will conduct an autopsy on the body of Villavende, which was expected to arrive at Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“As to Villavende, the NBI will do its own autopsy even as the DOJ examines any possible liability on the part of Villavende’s recruiter,” Guevarra said in a text message.

According to a preliminary report submitted by Labor Attaché Nasser Mustafa, the victim was allegedly beaten to death and was already dead when she was brought to the hospital. The nurses in the hospital also reportedly described her to be “black and blue.”

It was also reported that Villavende sought the help of her recruiter months before she was killed last Dec. 28.

Guevarra said the DOJ is willing to assist the Kuwaiti government in investigating the death of Villavende and prosecuting those who are responsible for her death.

“As to the crime itself, the Kuwaiti authorities have exclusive jurisdiction but we could provide any legal assistance that they may need, such as providing documents, affidavits of family members, autopsy report, email, text messages, photos, etc.,” the DOJ chief added.

As to reports that Villavende complained of unpaid salaries, the DOJ secretary said he would leave it to the Department of Labor and Employment to handle the matter.

