Be wary of Ampatuan health plea, solon asks court

A legislator, whose wife was among those killed in the Ampatuan Massacre in 2009, on Monday expressed doubts that Datu Zaldy Ampatuan who is among those convicted for the mass killing is really in need of medical attention that requires confinement in the prison's infirmary. Rep. Esmael Magundadatu of Maguindanao cautioned the Regional Trial Court in Quezon City to be wary of Ampatuan's request for transfer to the New Bilibid Prison Infirmary because of his alleged need for therapy, rehabilitation and special medications as prescribed by his physicians. In an urgent motion dated Dec. 23, 2019, Ampatuan, through his lawyer, said that he needed to undergo therapy and rehabilitation to continue with his daily medication. Mangudadatu appealed to the court to ensure that the allegedly ailing Ampatuan “be kept within the confines of the NBP infirmary as he [Zaldy] along with his four Ampatuan kin meted out life imprisonment without the possibility of parole from their crimes that attracted worldwide uproar and condemnation.” “If he is as sick as he and his lawyers claimed him to be, then we leave it up for the NBP doctors and experts to determine it. I am not against him seeking medical assistance as long as it is done within the confines of the NBP infirmary in Muntinlupa. Hindi po sa Makati Medical Center o sa ano pa mang mamahalin at pribadong hospital where is allowed to stay comfortably inside a hospital suite,” Mangudadatu added. Mangudadatu was not surprised with Ampatuan’s request. “My 10-year court battle with this family showed me how devious and calculating they are. Hindi malayong isipin nila ang option na tumakas. Kapag nangyari iyon, magiging napakahirap na para sa mga pulis na mahuli silang muli,” said Mangudadatu.He also questioned why the Urgent Motion to Transfer filed by Zaldy’s lawyer on Dec. 23 was made public only on Jan. 2. “That alone raises suspicion. I can only hope that I am wrong for my sake and for the sake of the families who lost their loved ones in the massacre.” Prior to sentencing last Dec. 19, 2019, Zaldy was confined for more than 40 days at the Makati Medical Center but Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes ordered his return to the Quezon City Jail Annex, where the arrested accused in the massacre were detained, based on his medical abstract-discharge summary stating that he was already “in stable condition, ambulatory and that his lower extremities are strong.” The court also found out that there is no longer a need for Zaldy to remain in the hospital then as the procedure during rehabilitation session can be done to him as an outpatient. “We are expecting other but similar petitions such as this, pero nakahanda din po kami dahil alam naming hindi pa ito lubusang natatapos sa pagbaba ng hatol sa kanila. Kaagapay namin ang dasal sa patuloy na laban naming ito,” Mangudadatu added.