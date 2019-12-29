2 hurt in twin fires in Tondo, Pandacan

Fire hits a residential area in Barangay 833 in Pandacan, Manila. It has reached the fifth alarm before it was put out. Norman Cruz

Two persons were injured in two separate fires that hit residential areas in Tondo and Pandacan, Manila, destroying at least P2 million in properties and rendering some 300 families homeless. Manila City Hall officials said the fire in Tondo started early morning Saturday along Hermosa Street. The fire in Pandacan, on the other hand, began at 9 a.m.

A report from the Bureau of Fire Protection identified one of the injured as Allan Altobano, a fire volunteer who was hit in the head by falling debris. BFP investigators have yet to identify one more person who reportedly suffered minor injuries.The affected families will be temporarily sheltered at the evacuation center in Tondo and at the Pandacan Sports Complex. The fire in Tondo reached the second alarm before firemen were able to put it out while in Pandancan, fire reached the third alarm. The BFP advised the public to make sure appliances are unplugged when no one is inside the house or business establishments.