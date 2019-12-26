QC dad slams LTFRB for reducing ‘Angkas’ number of bikers

Quezon City Councilor Winston Castelo on Wednesday urged the Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory Board to name its executives who brought “chaos” in Angkas.
“They should be exposed and held accountable for the mess in the motorcycle for hire industry,” he said.
He raised concern that thousands of motorcycle drivers stand to lose their jobs, and that commuters would face more transport woes amid the holiday season due to an order issued by the LTFRB reducing Angkas bikers from 27,000 to only 10,000.
The LTFRB ruined all these gains,” he said.
Castelo is a former lawmaker who chaired the House committee on Metro Manila development.
He said the order from the LTFRB came without a public hearing.
“It [order] was not data-driven and lacked the sound advice from experts and stakeholders. Thus it had suspicious conclusions,” Castelo explained. “Most importantly, the decision was made without regard to safety,” he added.
Riders of Angkas cried foul over LTFRB’s ruling to limit its drivers from 27,000 to 10,000.