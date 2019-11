‘Most drugs in PH from China’

MY LIPS ARE SEALED. Vice President Leni Robredo attends a news conference at her office on Thursday, following a meeting with members of law enforcement and military officials, a week after she accepted President Rodrigo Duterte’s offer to play a lead role in the government’s anti-drug war. Robredo has since called for a revamp in the crackdown of what some call senseless killings. AFP

