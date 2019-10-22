Fewer Pinoys rate selves as ‘poor‘

posted October 22, 2019 at 01:40 am by MJ Blancaflor October 22, 2019 at 01:40 am

READ: Ranks of poor swelling—SWS READ: Fewer Pinoys went hungry in 4th quarter—SWS Fewer families consider themselves as poor in the third quarter of the year compared to the previous period, a Social Weather Stations survey showed Monday. The poll found that 42 percent of respondents viewed themselves as poor, three points lower from the 45 percent recorded last June. The drop is due to decreases of six points in Metro Manila, six points in Balance Luzon, and three points in Mindanao, combined with a four-point increase in the Visayas. From 31 percent in June, self-rated poverty decreased to 25 percent in Metro Manila in the recent survey. In Luzon, 34 percent of respondents thought they were poor, fewer from 40 percent recorded in June. In Mindanao, self-rated poverty is at 53 percent. It rose by four points in the Visayas, from 55 percent in June to 59 percent in September. The same survey also showed that there was also a slight decrease in the number of families who rate themselves as food-poor.The polling firm said that 29 percent of families are “food poor,” a six-point drop from the previous quarter’s 35 percent. The self-rated poor poverty dropped in Metro Manila, Balanced Luzon, and Mindanao, except in Visayas. The September 2019 survey was conducted from Sept. 27-30 using face-to-face interviews of 1,800 adults nationwide with sampling error margins of ±2.3 percent for national percentages. The SWS survey questions about self-rated poverty and self-rated food-poverty are directed to household heads and are non-commissioned. READ: 12.2-million Pinoys rate themselves as poor—SWS

