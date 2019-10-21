Duterte to attend Japan emperor’s enthronement

October 21, 2019

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to fly to Japan to witness the enthronement of Japan’s new emperor Naruhito. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Sunday the President will attend the ceremonies and state banquets. “What I know is he’s there only for enthronement. He will participate in the first banquet and the prime minister’s banquet,” Panelo said in a radio interview. This marks President Duterte’s fourth visit to Japan. Malacañang previously said the President will skip the event because he is busy and may send a representative instead. Later, Duterte said he will witness the enthronement and will bring along a “lean” delegation of officials. The ceremonies on Oct. 22 will formalize Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to Japan’s Chrysanthemum Throne in the presence of dignitaries from over 190 countries. Naruhito, 59, began his reign in May after his father Emperor Akihito became the first monarch to leave the throne in more than two centuries. READ: Naruhito takes throne and ushers in new era Emperor Akihito stepped down after saying he felt unable to fulfill his role because of declining health. The ceremonies will begin with a private ritual. He will later appear alongside his wife, the former diplomat Empress Masako, in ceremonial outfits in the Imperial Palace. Duterte previously met Akihito and Empress Michiko during their Manila visit in 2017.

