5 dead in Mindanao quake

CHILDREN VICTIMS. At least three children are among five people killed in the Wednesday 6.3-magnitude quake which rumbled underneath Mindanao with firemen trying to put out a fire inside a mall in Gensan. AFP

CHILDREN VICTIMS. Patients and residents rest outside a hospital in Makilala, North Cotabato. AFP

CHILDREN VICTIMS. Kin mourn the deaths of Argel Lakay and nine-month-old son Jayjay. AFP

CHILDREN VICTIMS. A resident standing near a huge road crack in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur. AFP

QUAKE DEBRIS. A resident walks past the debris of a partially damaged building after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Digos, Davao del Sur Wednesday night. A child was killed, with houses collapsing, power being knocked out and a shopping mall emitting raging flames in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur. AFP