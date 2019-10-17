6.3-quake jolts North Cotabato

posted October 17, 2019 at 01:45 am by Manila Standard

RECORDED RAGE. The 6.3-magnitude shock which rumbled underneath Davao del Sur, North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat has left indelible marks of its anger—in different buildings, including some schools, with officials warning of aftershocks although no tsunami alert has been issued thus far. Mark Navales With AFP A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck North Cotabato Wednesday evening, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.PHIVOLCS recorded the quake, which was tectonic in origin, at magnitude-6.3 and placed the epicenter east of Tulunan town in North Cotabato. PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum described the quake as “moderately strong.” The United States Geological Survey recorded the temblor at a slightly stronger magnitude-6.4 and placed the epicenter east northeast of Columbio in Sultan Kudarat. The earthquake sent hundreds rushing out of a shopping mall where local television said an elderly man was injured.The man received treatment after being struck by a falling object during the early evening quake, ABS-CBN television reported from the scene. Solidum advised residents to check their homes for possible damage. He said there was no risk of a tsunami because it occurred inland, and there were no immediate reports of serious damage. The Philippines is part of the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

