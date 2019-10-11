ALL SECTIONS
Friday October 11, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Pork price rise seen amid ASF

posted October 11, 2019 at 01:10 am by  Manila Standard
An increase in the prices of pork products is likely to happen following the presence of the African swine fever in the country, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said Thursday.

READ: Dreaded virus zaps pigs

He said the producers of some brands had been requesting an increase in the prices of their pork products.

“There are requests to increase prices, and an increase is possible,” Lopez told GMA News Online. 

Meanwhile, the government in Iloilo City has imposed a 90-day ban on the entry of live pigs, hog carcasses, pork, pork products, and by-products coming from any country found positive for African swine fever.

READ: Ilocos bans pigs, pork, by-products

Executive Order 99, signed by Mayor Jerry Treñas on Oct. 9, 2019, totally bans the entry of similar products coming from countries that are positive for ASF.

Lopez said the real problem was the possible decline in the supply of pork products in the country because some producers were reducing their output.

Producers were expecting a drop in pork demand as consumers were avoiding buying pork products, he said.

Baka magbawas ng supply kasi nga kaunti naman yung demand ngayon na ine-expect. Alam mo naman ang mga tao ngayon, umiiwas sa pork,” Lopez said.

Ina-assure naman namin sila na hindi sila mag-alangan o umiwas” because ASF was not harmful to humans.

A vendor in Barangay Toro in Quezon City was arrested for selling pork meat purchased from the ASF-infected Barangay Payatas.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the ASF situation in her area had “reached a bit of a crisis.”

In a bulletin on Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture said 12,000 pigs had so far tested positive of the ASF virus in Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga and Quezon City. With PNA

READ: Consumers, pork traders uneasy amid ASF scare

READ: Bulacan hogs culled amid swine flu signs

READ: Don’t worry despite swine fever—Dar

Topics: Ramon Lopez , Department of Trade and Industry , African swine fever , Jerry Treñas

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard