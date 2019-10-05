Tirade in Russia: Rody blasts US anew

posted October 05, 2019 at 01:45 am by MJ Blancaflor October 05, 2019 at 01:45 am

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night lambasted the United States and defended his anti-drug war before leaders and academicians in a Russian forum, saying he wanted to protect the Philippines from those who wish to tear it apart. DUTERTE SPEAKS. President Rodrigo Duterte approaches the podium as he prepares to deliver his speech during the plenary session of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club at the Polyana 1389 Hotel in Sochi, Russia on Thursday. Presidential Photo President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night lambasted the United States and defended his anti-drug war before leaders and academicians in a Russian forum, saying he wanted to protect the Philippines from those who wish to tear it apart.“Some of our partners have hurled unfair criticisms against my government about perceived excesses in our fight against drugs,” Duterte said during the Valdai Forum held at the Polyana Hotel in Sochi. READ: Duterte-Medvedev meet: More deals in offing “They see what they want to see to justify their preconceived notions, and [do] not try to understand what truly is happening… in my country. Is this how friends treat each other?” he said. Countries critical of his domestic policies, such as the United States, were on “misguided and self-serving crusades,” he added. Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in a meeting with Duterte, praised the President for improving the national security situation in the Philippines and vowed to help in the country’s fight against terrorism. Recalling that Duterte’s first trip to Russia was cut short in 2017 to deal with a terrorist threat in Marawi, Putin said: “And over the last two years you have managed to lower the level of terrorist threat in your country and to strengthen the potential of your security bodies.” “We are prepared to develop our partnership when it comes to countering terrorism and share our experience,” Putin said to Duterte during their bilateral meeting in Sochi. The Russian leader said he also wants to increase industrial cooperation and partner with the Philippines in the use of digital technologies. Duterte, who has pivoted towards Russia and China, chided the United States over a halted arms deal due to alleged human rights violations in the Philippines. “Yet, you see the same countries supplying high-end weaponry to parties whose actual human rights record leaves so much to be desired,” he said. In his 20-minute speech, he clarified he was not against the United States and liberal democracy, but urged Washington and other countries to show “fairness, equality and mutual respect.” READ: Duterte guns for renewed bilateral ties with Russia He also defended his campaign against his widely criticized anti-drugs campaign in which thousands of drug suspects have been killed.“We only seek to protect our republic [from] those who wish to tear it apart. We only seek to curb criminality that corrodes the very structure of government,” he said. With three years left before the end of his term, Duterte said he will extend the country’s ties with Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. During the forum, Duterte also said that at least two generals are involved in the illegal drug trade. He did not name them, however, nor did he say if they came from the police or the military. “And right now, even as I fly here and go back, there are again two generals who are still playing with drugs,” he said. Duterte reaffirmed his commitment to strengthen relations with the Russian Federation. He cited the port call made by the BRP Tarlac in Vladivostok in 2018, which he said was an unprecedented goodwill visit done by a Philippine naval vessel. “This was highly a political issue given that a few years back, this would have been unthinkable,” he said. “We have opened our respective defense attaches in the offices in our capitals. This is an indication of our long-term commitment to elevate our defense relation and I am indeed very pleased with this development,” he added. Putin also recognized the Philippines as an important partner of Russia, noting that the Duterte administration has “revitalized” political dialogue between the two countries. READ: Duterte-Putin meeting on agenda “I would like to highlight your contribution to expanding the multifaceted cooperation between Russia and the Philippines. And in large part due to your personal attention, we have revitalized our political dialogue,” Putin said. READ: Duterte, Putin to discuss bilateral relations

