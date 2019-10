Duterte-Medvedev meet: More deals in offing

President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘unkempt’ appearance—in the view of one Czech newsman—during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow on Wednesday immediately put Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo on his toes. Czech journalist Pavel Vondra posted a photo of the two leaders on Twitter and a screenshot of some comments from Russian netizens: “Did he drink all night?”, “Did he just leave the pub?”, “Do Filipinos know what a (state visit) protocol is?” But Malacañang dismissed the criticisms, saying the President loosened his tie because he feels “suffocated.” Panelo said: “PRRD does not look unkempt. What those kibitzers refer to is the way he wore his tie. He loosened it up. He feels suffocated and very uncomfortable if the tie is tightly in place in the collar. The President is very hygienic. His body emits a refreshing scent as observed by people who meet up close to him.” AFP

COURTESY OIL. Visiting President Rodrigo Duterte greets Wednesday officials of Roseneft Oil Co., led by its CEO Igor Secin, who called on the Filipino chief executive at the Four Seasons Hotel in Moscow. Duterte is in Russia on a week-long official visit. Presidential Photo

