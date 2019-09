Bilibid hospital rocks with sex, drugs treat

STRANGER AND STRANGER. Former BuCor Officer-in-Charge Rafael Ragos testifies in Thursday’s continuing Senate inquiry into the alleged Good Conduct Time Allowance and hospital pass for sale to some high profile inmates inside the Bureau of Corrections in Muntinlupa City. Ey Acasio

President Rodrigo Duterte said money changed hands in the release of heinous crime convicts through the Good Conduct Time Allowance Law. “Even if it was allowed, corruption was there. Set aside all the legal infirmities [in the law], corruption was [still] present.”

STRANGER AND STRANGER. Former Bukidnon Mayor Jose Galario (standing) points to BuCor physician Ursico Cenas as the one who sold a hospital pass to him for P150,000 in connection with the GCTA. Ey Acasio

