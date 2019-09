Faeldon has to go—Duterte

FUMING FIRE. President Rodrigo Duterte, his back against the wall Wednesday, fires Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon (right) for ‘disobeying’ his order to stop the release of heinous crime convicts.

