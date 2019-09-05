Faeldon has to go—Duterte

For disobeying Rody’s order not to release convicts

posted September 05, 2019 at 02:10 am by MJ Blancaflor and Macon Ramos-Araneta September 05, 2019 at 02:10 am

Nicanor Faeldon following a scandal over the early release of thousands of inmates for good behavior, including those convicted of heinous crimes. FUMING FIRE. President Rodrigo Duterte, his back against the wall Wednesday, fires Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon (right) for ‘disobeying’ his order to stop the release of heinous crime convicts. Good Conduct Time Allowance, including a prisoner who was jailed because of illegal drugs. “With Faeldon out, I am ordering all that has opportunity in BuCor to report to me and the secretary of Justice. In the meantime, I will not suspend them. They will be investigated by the Ombudsman,” he said. Duterte’s order came amid the public outrage over the possible release of convicted murderer and rapist Antonio Sanchez. A Senate inquiry was also conducted on Monday and Tuesday to scrutinize the law which revealed that three of seven convicts in the 1993 high-profile rape and murder of the Chiong sisters case were released due to the law. “And all consequences connected with this decision will be mine and mine alone. I am ready to be investigated and I’m ready for an impeachment. And I’m ready to resign if warranted. But that is my decision and that is mine and mine alone,” he added. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra relayed to him that prisoners who were released based “on a wrongful interpretation or a faulty construction of the law” can be arrested anytime because the order is null and void. Faeldon to resign snowballed in the Senate. Senator Francis Pangilinan said Faeldon should either quit his post or be removed as BuCor chief as he is avoiding responsibility and accountability, especially in the controversial Sanchez case. Pangilinan noted that Faeldon had made several excuses when confronted with several highly-contested acts. In the end, Pangilinan said Faeldon admitted that he signed Sanchez’s release order. He also gave conflicting statements regarding his meetings with the Sanchez family before his scheduled release from the New Bilibid Prison. “He admitted that he ordered the release despite the absence of approval from the DOJ [Department of Justice],” said Pangilinan while referring to Faeldon’s testimony during the hearing on the implementation of the GCTA. Pangilinan said Faeldon should own up to his mistakes and resign, recalling that his stint at Customs was also marred by controversies. “He was a failure at the BOC, and a failure at BuCor. This government should be ashamed and fire Faeldon and file a case against him,” Pangilinan said in Filipino. “His stints in Customs and now in BuCor were associated with drug smuggling and corruption,” Senator Joel Villanueva said in a text message. He said he hoped Faeldon would have the decency to realize he is ineffective and slowly becoming the epitome of the government’s failure to address corruption. “He should permanently be dumped and not recycled,” he added. Senator Manny Pacquiao, on the other hand, said Faeldon can spare the President and this administration the embarrassment by taking a leave of absence. On his Twitter account, Senator Panfilo Lacson said “neither cleansing nor detoxification can cure the Bureau of Corrections. Let’s try evisceration. It might work.” Senate President Vicente Sotto III said they will see in Thursday’s hearing if they can uncover the truth about reports that millions of pesos changed hands in the release of inmates on good conduct. “Yes, we have intelligence reports [about the millions involved], which I already shared with Senator Lacson,” Sotto told reporters in an ambush interview. 