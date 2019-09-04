Faeldon made a mess of 'good conduct' law—Gordon

posted September 04, 2019 at 01:55 am by Macon Ramos-Araneta September 04, 2019 at 01:55 am

REMARKABLE THROWBACK. Bureau of Corrections director general Nicanor Faeldon tells a Senate hearing Tuesday that Sanchez’s violations while in prison were not properly documented. With PNA READ: Senate wringer awaits Faeldon READ: Senate hearing bolsters need to amend ‘good conduct’ law READ: NBI digging into slay of BuCor exec who handled Sanchez case Senate Blue Ribbon committee chairman Senator Richard Gordon on Tuesday said he believed Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon was lying to Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo and created the mess involving the early release of prisoners convicted of heinous crimes. READ: Faeldon clings to post, cites doing a good job After two hearings, Gordon said Faeldon was not credible because his testimony was full of inconsistencies, and offered “weak” excuses in a bid to save himself. READ: GCTA: Faeldon's failure? Gordon said “it’s possible” that money was offered for the early release of Sanchez, which was scuttled by public outrage. It was likely that Faeldon had intended to release Sanchez but backtracked after news of it broke and sparked a public outcry. He said he believed that Faeldon could be charged with malfeasance for neglect of duty. At the same time, Gordon said the GCTA Law should be amended because it vests too much power in the hands of prison officials. He also pointed to the absence of checks and balances. Meanwhile, lawmakers said they would consider filing criminal and administrative charges against Faeldon, after learning that he instructed officials at the Davao Penal Farm not to submit GCTA records of convicts applying for early release to the Justice department. The House of Representatives’ committee on justice, chaired by Leyte Rep. Vicente Veloso, conducted an inquiry in aid of legislation into the controversy hounding the BuCor. Supt. Melencio Faustino, head of the Davao Penal Farm, admitted he did not submit the records to the Justice department even though he was required to do so. When asked why he did not, he said Faeldon had told him not to do so. Veloso, a retired associate justice of the Court of Appeals, said his committee may recommend the filing of graft charges against Faeldon.Veloso said the GCTA Law in light of the Sanchez’s controversy requires amendments to plug loopholes that have resulted in the early release from prison of convicts facing stiff prison terms for heinous crimes. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte would decide on Faeldon’s fate after the congressional hearings are done. “The President will maintain the status quo until the congressional hearings are concluded,” Panelo said in a statement. “He will be monitoring the conduct of the legislative investigation and give appropriate consideration to the findings of Congress,” he added. On Monday, the Senate held its first hearing on the GCTA Law. Faeldon admitted that he set in motion the process of releasing the convicted rapist-murderer, former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez, but insisted that he did not sign the release order. The process was stopped by the public outcry over Sanchez’s possible release. Faeldon said he personally did not want Sanchez to be released but was only following the GCTA guidelines.

