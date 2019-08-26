Ilocos bans pigs, pork, by-products

posted August 26, 2019 at 01:30 am

READ: Financial fallout from ASF feared READ: Bulacan hogs culled amid swine flu signs Laoag City―Ilocos Norte has banned the entry of pigs and pork products as a precautionary measure following the African swine fever scare. In an executive order issued on Aug. 23, Gov. Matthew Joseph Manotoc said the temporary “pork ban” would be effective Friday. He said the ban would only be lifted after the Bureau of Animal Industry had made an official declaration that the Philippines was safe from the African swine fever and other related diseases. “We are doing this to avert the entry of these highly contagious diseases in the province and to safeguard and protect our hog industry, Manotoc said. He has ordered the police and quarantine officers to closely monitor the province’s ports of entry and access roads. Since May, the Provincial Veterinary Office led by Loida Valenzuela has warned the public to refrain from buying Maling luncheon meat from China including other processed pork. The PVO is closely monitoring grocery stores in the province while conducting an information campaign among local government units. The province is known for its bagnet (deep-fried pork meat), which is a highly sought gift for tourists. Some 81 hogs were killed in Guiguinto, Bulacan after those showed symptoms of hog cholera and African swine fever, municipal veterinarian Eduardo Jose was quoted as saying in a report on GMA News’ Balitanghali on Saturday.Blood samples were taken from the hogs―each costing up to P10,000―to check what caused their illness but had already been culled and buried even before the blood sample results were submitted. The unidentified backyard farm owner received payment for the hogs, with the authorities continuing their inspection of backyard piggery farms. Meanwhile, a first-term legislator has urged hog raisers to cooperate with agriculture authorities to contain the possible threats to their livestock. Rep. Juan Fidel Nograles of Rizal particularly appealed to swine raisers in Montalban, Rizal, to cooperate with the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry, the local government and other authorities tasked to monitor and prevent the possible spread of the disease. READ: Government should have plan if flu now in PH—Recto

