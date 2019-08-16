PH workers’ deployment continues

posted August 16, 2019 at 01:30 am by AFP August 16, 2019 at 01:30 am

With Macon Ramos-Araneta READ: Reporters grill Hong Kong leader READ: Hong Kong protests dividing some sectors READ: Protests cancel HK flights Deployment of workers to Hong Kong continues despite the mounting protests and civil disturbance in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, the Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday. READ: ‘HK treads path of no return’ Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the Labor department has yet to receive a recommendation from the Department of Foreign Affairs for a temporary deployment ban, even as the Philippine Overseas Labor Office is closely monitoring the situation. He also directed labor officials in Hong Kong to provide him with periodic reports on the situation. The Labor chief advised Filipino workers in Hong Kong to stay indoors and avoid going to areas where protests and tensions were concentrated. “We urge our household service workers in Hong Kong to stay in their workplaces for the time being and avoid the streets where protests are held. We are closely monitoring the situation,” Bello said. He also discouraged the Filipino migrants in the tourist country from wearing white or black shirts while on the streets to avoid being mistaken as protesters and prevent untoward incidents. Philippine Airlines, meanwhile, resumed normal commercial operation to Hong Kong on Thursday following a day of flights cancellation due to protest actions at the airport there. “The resumption by PAL of full operations to and from Hong Kong comes after the Hong Kong International Airport Authority implemented tightened security measures within the airport premises,” PAL said in a statement. Airport operations in Hong Kong were disrupted on Monday and Tuesday nights after thousands of pro-democracy protesters occupied the facility, grounding flights and leaving passengers stranded. PAL advised all passengers entering Hong Kong International Airport to present their valid identification, passport, and boarding pass. It also urged the passengers traveling out of Hong Kong to be at the airport three hours before the flight departure time.PAL is also temporarily suspending selling tickets at the airport. “In view of tightened security measures and access control into the passenger terminal building, Hong Kong Airport Authority has advised all airlines to cease ticket sales at Hong Kong International Airport,” it said. The latest advisory from Hong Kong is part of increased security measures being implemented by the airport authority to control access into the airport premises. All airport access points are manned by Hong Kong Aviation Security and the local police together with airline staff and ground handling agents to assist the screening process. Senator Nancy Binay urged the Department of Foreign Affairs and Philippine Overseas Employment Agency to act quickly to ensure the safety of Filipinos working in the city. She called on the agencies to “prepare for the worst” and activate their contingency plans as soon as possible so that Filipinos do not become casualties if violence breaks out. Senator Cynthia A. Villar on Wednesday urged the 240,000 Filipino workers in Hong Kong to just stay home to ensure their safety amid the ongoing chaotic situation on the island.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.