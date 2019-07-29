Oil firms set price rollback

posted July 29, 2019 at 01:35 am by Alena Mae S. Flores July 29, 2019 at 01:35 am

Consumers may expect a price rollback of P0.95 per liter of gasoline from 6am on Tuesday to reflect the movement of world oil prices. But the oil companies will increase the price of diesel and kerosene by P0.15 and P0.10 per liter, reflectively. “Please see fuel price change of Shell effective 0600H Tuesday 30 July 2019. Gas, P0.95 per liter (rollback), kerosene, P0.10 (increase) and diesel, P0.15 (increase),” Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. said. Phoenix Petroleum Philippines implemented its price rollback of P1 per liter ahead of the other oil companies at 6am Sunday. World oil prices trended lower last week amid the lower than expected US economic growth in the second quarter. READ: Oil prices swing high, low: Gas up; diesel down Consumers may expect a price rollback of P0.95 per liter of gasoline from 6am on Tuesday to reflect the movement of world oil prices. But the oil companies will increase the price of diesel and kerosene by P0.15 and P0.10 per liter, reflectively. “Please see fuel price change of Shell effective 0600H Tuesday 30 July 2019. Gas, P0.95 per liter (rollback), kerosene, P0.10 (increase) and diesel, P0.15 (increase),” Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. said. Phoenix Petroleum Philippines implemented its price rollback of P1 per liter ahead of the other oil companies at 6am Sunday. World oil prices trended lower last week amid the lower than expected US economic growth in the second quarter.Oil prices were also affected by the geopolitical tensions and safety concerns of oil transport. On July 23, most of the oil companies implemented a per-liter price decrease on petroleum products. The oil firms rolled back the price of gasoline by P0.25, diesel by P0.20 and kerosene by P0.40 per liter. READ: Two oil players set price rollback

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.