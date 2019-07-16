‘Falcon’ induces monsoon rain

posted July 16, 2019 at 01:40 am by Rio N. Araja July 16, 2019 at 01:40 am

READ: Monsoon toll rises across Asia Tropical depression “Falcon” will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon to spawn light to intense rains today until tomorrow in Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, weather forecasters said. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate with occasional heavy monsoon rains would prevail over Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Aklan, Antique, Negros Occidental, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-tawi. On Wednesday, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Apayao, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Zambales, Bataan, Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro. As of 5 p.m. Monday, the center of “Falcon” was estimated at 1,025 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora. Packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 65 km/h, “Falcon” was moving northwest at 25 km/h.Pagasa said “Falcon” was forecast to intensify into a tropical storm while traversing the Babuyan Channel. The tropical depression may make landfall in Cagayan on Wednesday and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday. LOOK: Brewing storm

