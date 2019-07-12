Romualdez, allies ‘solidly behind’ Rody’s choice

Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez on Wednesday night said that he and his allies were “firmly, solidly” behind President Rodrigo Duterte’s chosen candidate for Speaker.
At the same time, Romualdez who was endorsed by the President as House majority leader for the 18th Congress said he would push for the passage of President Duterte’s priority bills.
Addressing Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, Romualdez said: “Mr. Speaker, from the bottom of my heart, on behalf of this group, on behalf of those who are not even here, we are firmly, solidly, unanimously behind your leadership. Please take care of us. We would take good care of you.”
Romualdez made the statement in a meeting called by Cayetano Wednesday night with 30 legislators, including Romualdez.
In the meeting, Cayetano urged the lawmakers present to show the same enthusiasm in supporting Duterte’s priority measures as they did in working for the selection of their candidates for the speakership.
“Our competition for Speaker has resulted in some divisiveness. But believe me, I will not harness any ill-feelings. I am also human...but I look at everyone like a father looks at his child or an older brother to the younger brother,” Cayetano said.
