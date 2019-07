Romualdez best bet—poll

THE HANDS HAVE IT. Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez (left), strong contender for the House Speaker post, shakes hand with US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim during the 243rd American Independence Day Anniversary Celebration Wednesday at the Makati Shangrila Hotel in Makati City. Kim assured Romualdez ties between Washington and Manila will remain strong. Ver Noveno

