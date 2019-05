‘Bikoy came to me for help’

PRIVILEGED SPEECH. Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, in a privileged speech on the Senate floor, admits Monday he met Peter Joemel Advincula (below), brought to him by unidentified priests, who claimed he was the narrator in the controversial ‘Ang Totoong Narcolist’ video files sometime last year but found his ‘details lacking and confusing.’ Ey Acasio

Peter Joemel Advincula