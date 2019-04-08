AFP told: Learn assassin’s ways

Whatever the New People’s Army rebels will do, the Philippine government will also deliver, President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday as he ordered the armed forces to “learn the art of assassination” against the communist rebels. In his speech during the National Federation of the Motorcycle Clubs of the Philippines’ annual national convention in Iloilo City, Duterte said he had not given up his dream to create his own military squad to counter the NPA Sparrow unit. He said he had been telling the police and military forces to be wary of the NPA’s liquidation unit. “I’m addressing myself to the police and the military. I’ve been telling you sparrow, sparrow, sparrow,” Duterte said. “They would really take the arms, that ammunition. If they [NPA] saw you with arms, they will not stop until... So, I told them to learn the art of assassination.” The President first floated the idea of matching the NPA’s “talent” in assassinating people in November 2018. While his recommendation was previously studied by his Cabinet officials to come to “fruition,” human rights defenders were quick to slam him for his proposal. Still, the Palace viewed the President’s idea against the NPA rebels as a “serious” one. “Now, I said, this one’s real. If the NPA has a Sparrow [unit], then why don’t we have one? So, I told them, ‘ Well, you form a unit to target the NPA’,” the President said.“Whatever you [NPA] do, I will do also. Why? Do you think you’re the only one who wants to have an advantage in this life?” In the same speech, the President advised the military not to allow themselves to be captured by communist rebels, telling them to kill themselves instead. “I do not want to see planes carrying decapitated soldiers. Put the gun in your mouth and shoot yourself, Duterte said. “If you surrender, you will be brought to their camp and treat you like a dog. “There are homosexuals there, too. They will use you, day and night. Do not go into that kind of s*** there. You die a warrior. You kill yourself. Do not surrender.” Duterte said the communist rebels were continuously trying to overthrow the government. He also said the ISIS-inspired Abu Sayyaf Group “cannot be satisfied by whatever deal that you can offer them.” In March, Duterte formally announced the termination of the peace negotiations with the communist rebels. According to Duterte, he will no longer entertain any interventions or persuasions in the country to hold peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.