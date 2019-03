State of calamity in 18 El Niño areas

SOMEWHERE, DOWN THERE. Cousins Archie Baran and Angel Bataanon patiently search for root crops from a parched sweet potato farm in Barangay Kapatagan in Carcar, Cebu on Tuesday—among the many areas in the country that has been whipped by dry spell from the weather phenomenon El Niño. Norman Cruz

