Wednesday March 20, 2019

‘Leytenos for Hugpong’

posted March 20, 2019 at 01:30 am by  Macon Ramos-Araneta
Reminiscing the harrowing ordeal they suffered under the previous administration after being ravaged by Super Typhoon “Yolanda,” mayoralty candidate Alfred Romualdez urged the people of Leyte to vote for the senators endorsed by HNP.

The mayor raised the possibility that another Yolanda could happen again in Tacloban and the Eastern Visayan region. 

“What happened before can again happen. I wish, when we were hit by Yolanda, Rodrigo was already our president,” he said.

The senators running under HNP are reelectionists Senators Aquilino Pimentel III, Cynthia Villar, Sonny Angara and JV Ejercito, Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, returning Senators Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Revilla and Pia Cayetano, former presidential aide Christopher Go,  former MMDA chairman Francis Tolentino, former PNP chief and Bureau of Corrections director Ronald Bato, broadcast journalist Jiggy Manicad, and Maguindanao Gov. Dong Mangundadatu.

“Those we have chosen, brought here in the [Tacloban] Astrodome, let us not allow outsiders,” he said,

“Let us help them in their campaign,” added the mayor as he remembered how they seriously took to heart the failure of the previous administration to help them when Yolanda pummelled their people and their province. 

“I was then taking seriously complaints on why were we not being helped, why was there no budget. Because you didn’t listen. You voted for them,” he stressed, referring to the past administration under former President Benigno Aquino. 

