Rody orders release of water from Angat

WATER WOES. The lines gathering water from all sources, including a deep well (upper photo) at Barangay Old Capitol in Quezon City are thickening, while residents in Barangka in the capital city keep their sense of humor over the shared weakening flow of potable water (top photo) for their daily needs. Manny Palmero with AFP

CROSS BORDER PIPE. House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo vows to help ease the water crisis in the East Zone of the metropolis being serviced by Manila Water, after leading the opening of the cross border pipe at the corner of West Avenue and Bulacan Street in Quezon City. The pipe is the fastest way to transfer water from West Zone to the East Zone.

READ: Manicad: Time to take radical steps to solve El Niño

READ: Drought impact on Pinoys varies