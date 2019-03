El Niño manageable—LGUs

Critical. In Parañaque City, a boy tries hard to pump water from a deep well and manages to draw out only a series of drips for a bathing playmate. Norman Cruz

Critical. La Mesa Dam’s water level declines slightly from 69.00 meters at 10 a.m. to 68.95 m as of 11 a.m. on March 10, according to a caretaker which says the QC dam’s level is nearing critical level as a result of the onset of El Niño. Ey Acasio

