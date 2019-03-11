ALL SECTIONS
Monday March 11, 2019

El Niño manageable—LGUs

posted March 11, 2019 at 01:40 am by  Manila Standard
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Sunday the effects of the El Niño phenomenon in the country were still manageable as reported by local government units.

Critical.  In  Parañaque City, a boy tries hard to pump water from a deep well and manages to draw out only a series of drips for a bathing playmate. Norman Cruz
“We were assured that as of now things are manageable, but we are not sure,” agency spokesman Edgar Posadas told Super Radyo dzBB.

Posadas also said several LGUs had already presented their respective resolutions to address the problems brought by El Niño.

He said the NDRRMC had already received copies of the resolutions from different parts of the country, and mostly from Mindanao and the Mimaropa region.

“They have sent many reports of preparations [for the phenomenon],” Posadas said.

He reminded the LGUs that they could request fund assistance from his agency.

“They can always write a proposal to the NDRRMC for assistance and we will definitely give priority,” Posadas said.

Due to the effects of El Niño, the water levels of the dams continue to decline, water interruptions are being implemented to conserve water, and some areas have been experiencing a dry spell.

Critical. La Mesa Dam’s water level declines slightly from 69.00 meters at 10 a.m. to 68.95 m as of 11 a.m. on March 10, according to a caretaker which says the QC dam’s level is nearing critical level as a result of the onset of El Niño. Ey Acasio 
As of March 10, four areas had been declared under the state of calamity due to the effects of El Niño: Zamboanga City and the municipalities of Alamada, Pikit, and Aleosan in Cotabato. 

