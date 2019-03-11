El Niño manageable—LGUs

“We were assured that as of now things are manageable, but we are not sure,” agency spokesman Edgar Posadas told Super Radyo dzBB.
Posadas also said several LGUs had already presented their respective resolutions to address the problems brought by El Niño.
He said the NDRRMC had already received copies of the resolutions from different parts of the country, and mostly from Mindanao and the Mimaropa region.
“They have sent many reports of preparations [for the phenomenon],” Posadas said.
He reminded the LGUs that they could request fund assistance from his agency.
“They can always write a proposal to the NDRRMC for assistance and we will definitely give priority,” Posadas said.
Due to the effects of El Niño, the water levels of the dams continue to decline, water interruptions are being implemented to conserve water, and some areas have been experiencing a dry spell.
