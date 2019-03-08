ALL SECTIONS
Manila Water limits supply

posted March 08, 2019 at 01:45 am by  Manila Standard
Manila Water consumers have started experiencing limited water supply since Wednesday as the concessionaire implemented water service operational adjustments due to the rapid decline of the water level at La Mesa Dam.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration earlier said the country was already experiencing El Niño, which is threatening Metro Manila’s water supply.

“We need to reduce our production—meaning, the supply will be tight,” said Manila Water corporate strategic affairs group head Jeric Sevilla.

Water levels at La Mesa Dam is now nearing the 69-meter critical threshold.

“Now that the La Mesa Dam water level is nearing critical level, we would need to implement further reduction,” he added.

Topics: Manila Water , water supply , La Mesa Dam , Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration

