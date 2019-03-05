Romualdez confirms bid for speakership

posted March 05, 2019 at 01:45 am by Maricel Cruz March 05, 2019 at 01:45 am

Martin Romualdez Yedda Marie Romauldez is running as the first nominee of Tingog party-list based in Eastern Visayas. Aside from Romualdez, the others contenders for House speakership are Majority Leader and Capiz Rep. Fredenil Castro, Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano. Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats president Martin Romualdez on Monday confirmed the statement of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio that he is eyeing the speakership of the 18th Congress.“I confirm the statement of Mayor Sara that I am interested in the speakership race of the 18th Congress,” said Romualdez, former House independent bloc leader of the 17th Congress and a three-term Leyte congressman, when asked to comment. “Many congressmen aspire for that position. I am humbled and honored that she [Mayor Sara] mentioned my name as one of the contenders,” Romualdez added. During a recent interview in Pateros, Duterte said she learned that Romualdez might seek the House leadership. Romualdez reaffirmed his commitment to support President Rodrigo Duterte’s legislative agenda. “As a Malacañang ally, it is my duty to push the legislative agenda of the President. Right now, I am working very hard to ensure my victory in the coming election,” said Romualdez.A nephew of Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos, Romualdez is a known ally of Arroyo. His wife, Leyte First District Rep.based in Eastern Visayas. Aside from Romualdez, the others contenders for House speakership are Majority Leader and Capiz Rep. Fredenil Castro, Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano. READ: Romualdez cites gains in Congress, now leads ‘Tingog’

