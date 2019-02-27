ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday February 27, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Chinese illegals face ouster, Palace cites law

posted February 27, 2019 at 01:50 am by  Nathaniel Mariano
The government will deport Chinese workers who are found to be working here illegally, the Palace said Tuesday, dialing back on comments from the President that favored leniency to stop China from expelling thousands of Filipinos working there.

“Immigration laws will be strictly enforced against anyone who violates them,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a Palace press briefing.

But he added that the country cannot afford to be “rash and reckless” in banishing illegally employed Chinese nationals, given the number of Filipinos working illegally in China, and that due process would be observed before any deportation proceedings.

“What the President is saying, like for instance, if there are hundreds of Chinese immigrants perceived to be working illegally here, we cannot be so rash and reckless as to just deport them because the Chinese government may also react. There are 300,000 Filipinos [there],” Panelo said.

 

“If they are suddenly sent home, then they and their families would have a problem. That’s why we should tread cautiously,” he added.

Panelo said Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua told him over dinner that if a country deported Chinese workers without due process, his government would do the same to that country’s workers in China.

A party-list congressman on Tuesday proposed that the Philippines negotiate a labor treaty with China due to the number of the nationals of each country who work in each other’s territory.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said some 300,000 Filipinos are now working in China while there are large numbers of Chinese workers here, many of them working in casinos.

Assistant minority leader and 1-Ang Edukasyon party-list Rep. Bong Belaro suggested the crafting of a bilateral labor agreement that would lay down the bases for migrant workers relations between the Philippines and China.

“A comprehensive labor pact or even a set of different documents would be great additions to the already rich roster of bilateral agreements between the Philippines and China,” he said.

He added the April 2018 memorandum of understanding signed in Boao, China, would be a good springboard. “A migrant labor executive agreement or even treaty would protect the welfare of Filipino workers in China, assure reciprocity and solidify people-to-people contacts between our two countries,” Belaro said.

Topics: Salvador Panelo , Chinese , Zhao Jianhua , Bong Belaro , Rodrigo Duterte

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard