BI agents arrest 30 illegal Chinese workers

Immigration authorities on Thursday arrested 30 Chinese nationals for allegedly illegally working in several establishments in Parañaque City. In a statement Saturday, Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the foreigners were caught working without proper visas or permits, in violation of the Philippine Immigration Act, during a raid on 16 establishments at the Solemare Parksuites and Aseana Power Station, located in the vicinity of the Diosdado Macapagal Blvd. “Our intel has received anonymous information that numerous foreigners were working illegally in the area. I immediately issued a mission order to conduct the arrests upon confirmation,” Morente said. He warned of more arrests as the bureau intensifies its crackdown against illegal aliens. “I hope that this incident serves as a warning to all. We are serious in our drive against illegal aliens. You better follow the law, or face deportation,” he added.BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said that the arrested aliens were working as cooks, hairstylists, and vendors. “Most of them were working under a tourist visa. Many were undocumented and were even overstaying,” he added. The BI official said that 17 other Chinese nationals and a Taiwanese national were arrested during the raid, but were later recommended for release upon presentation of proper visas. PNA The arrested foreigners will be temporarily detained at the BI Detention Center in Bicutan, pending deportation proceedings.