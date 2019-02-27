Rody, Nur hold talks as MNLF criticizes BTA

President Rodrigo Duterte met with Moro National Liberation Front founding chairman Nur Misuari at the Palace Monday amid talk that his group was disgruntled over the composition of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, the Palace said Tuesday. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the meeting was held in Malacañang and lasted for 15 minutes. “What transpired last night was the President told the chairman that he admired his patience and he apologized for not having the implemented or enforced whatever agreements that they had previously [reached] with respect to federalism,” Panelo said. “They will be talking again precisely for that. They did not have much time to talk, so they will meet again,” he added. Earlier, Emmanuel Fontanilla, who claimed to be speaking for Misuari, said the rebel group does not recognize the transition body because it is not represented in it. Datu Ali Montaha Babao, a speaker of the Bangsamoro People’s National Congress of the MNLF, also complained about the mere five seats given to the MNLF in the BTA. But presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez on Monday dismissed the remarks of Fontanilla and Babao, saying that they are not authorized to speak for the MNLF. Galvez also disputed Babao’s claim, saying that 14 members of the 80-man transition body would represent the MNLF, nine of which were even nominated by Misuari. “They [Fontanilla and Babao] also applied [to be part of the BTA] but were not included. I believe they are making these statements for selfish and personal reasons. More importantly, they are not authorized to speak for the MNLF,” Galvez told Manila Standard. Panelo said Misuari did not raise the issue with the President during their meeting. “Number one, if the MNLF is complaining about it, the chairman did not mention it last night. Number two, per Galvez, there has been an ‘equitable representation’ in that authority,” he said. Panelo said another meeting will be set at a later date for the two to have ample time to discuss relevant matters.In a speech before the Liga ng mga Barangay on Monday evening, Duterte said Misuari might leave the peace process. Also on Tuesday, the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Misuari in connection connection with the P115 million “textbook scam” in 2000 to 2001. This came after Misuari refused to enter a plea during his arraignment Tuesday. The anti-graft court also ordered Misuari to pay travel bond worth P920,000 for his trip to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco, after he asked to be allowed to fly out of the country starting today, Feb. 27. Misuari will proceed to Morocco on March 11, as indicated in his itinerary. He said he is expected to return to the Philippines between March 17 and 20. Misuari said he will travel to Abu Dhabi from March 1 to 2 for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit and to Rabat, Morocco on March 13 and 14 for the Parliamentary Union of the OIC-Member States. He said his presence in those meetings was necessary since MNLF is the sole representative of the Bangsamoro people in both summits. The court granted his request over the objections of the prosecution. Misuari, who served as governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, was charged with three counts each of graft and malversation for allegedly conspiring with his co-accused to give “unwarranted benefits, advantage and privilege” to three private companies. The Ombudsman found that “no such materials were delivered” by MBJ Learning Tools, CPR Publishing, and White Orchids Printing and Publishing House.