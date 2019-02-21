ALL SECTIONS
Thursday February 21, 2019

Rody shuns EDSA rites

posted February 21, 2019 at 01:10 am by  Nathaniel Mariano
President Rodrigo Duterte will not attend the 33rd anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Feb. 25, the Palace said Wednesday.

But Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte will issue a statement to commemorate the event. 

“He hasn’t said anything. He wasn’t there last time. He wasn’t even there for two years,” Panelo said. 

“So most likely he will not attend. The President has a lot to do. Just yesterday he was so eager to finish [what he was doing] for 30 minutes because he still had errands. He’s really hardworking.” 

But even if Duterte was not attending the anniversary of the bloodless revolution, Panelo said, the event played an important part in boosting democracy in the Philippines.

“I remember [the President] issues a statement, right? It’s like he always issues a statement in support. So, it’s important,” Panelo said.

Last year top government officials gathered at the People Power Monument in Quezon City to commemorate the revolution that ended the Marcos dictatorship, and those included former president Fidel Ramos and Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. 

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte , EDSA People Power Revolution , Salvador Panelo , Fidel Ramos , Maria Lourdes Sereno

