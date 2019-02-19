Enforcers to join Catriona’s parade

posted February 19, 2019 at 01:25 am by PNA February 19, 2019 at 01:25 am

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray​ More than 200 Metro Manila Development Authority traffic enforcers will be deployed along the route of the homecoming parade of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on February 21.In its advisory on Monday, the MMDA said Gray’s homecoming parade would start at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila at 2 p.m. and would traverse through the streets of Pasay, Manila and Makati cities. The route of the parade will be at the following areas: JW Diokno Boulevard Atang Dela Rama Vicente Sotto Street Roxas Boulevard TM KalawTaft Avenue Buendia Ayala Avenue The MMDA will enforce a stop-and-go scheme at the route to accommodate the convoy of vehicles carrying the beauty queen. There would be clearing operations of illegally parked vehicles and obstructions along the route ahead of the parade. Gray is also scheduled to have another parade on Feb. 23 at the Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City which will traverse from Novotel Hotel to the Smart Araneta Coliseum. She is also expected to visit various charitable institutions such as the Young Focus, LoveYourself PH, and Smile Train during her homecoming.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.