Bangsamoro people have spoken—government

posted February 08, 2019 at 01:25 am by Manila Standard February 08, 2019 at 01:25 am

Baloi Yes: 8,553 No: 3,038 Provincial vote for Baloi separation: Yes: 73,164 No: 154,553 Munai Yes: 10,765 No: 4 Provincial vote for Munai separation: Yes: 71,148 No: 158,025 Nunungan Yes: 1,802 No: 1,004 Provincial vote for Nunungan separation: Pantar Yes: 7,840 No: 256 Provincial vote for Pantar separation: Yes: 73,992 No: 157,705 Tagoloan Yes: 2,760 No: 1,373 Provincial vote for Tagoloan separation: Yes: 78,849 No: 156,605 Tangkal Yes: 6,276 No: 0 Provincial vote for Tangkal separation: Yes: 75,364 No: 157,417 Voter turnout in the second plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law was at 68.8 percent, Comelec added. Results of the provincial canvass will be transmitted to the National Plebiscite Board of Canvassers at the Comelec headquarters in Manila. With Rey E. Requejo READ: BOL voters defy bombs READ: Bombings haunt BOL vote; 3k troops deploy Six Lanao del Norte towns will remain part of the province after failing to get majority votes to join the new Bangsamoro autonomous region in Wednesday’s plebiscite, the provincial office of the Commission on Elections told CNN Philippines. READ: BOL plebiscite: Eyes on Lanao, North Cotabato The Regional Plebiscite Board of Canvassers said the towns of Tagoloan, Balo-i, Pantar, Munai, Tangcal, and Nunungan were unable to get the double majority votes needed for them to break away from Lanao del Norte and be included in the soon-to-be-established Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Meanwhile, an official has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions seeking to nullify the law expanding the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to become a Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. In a comment-in-intervention, Maguindanao Gov. Esmael Mangudadatu urged the high court to uphold the constitutionality of Republic Act No. 11054, or the Bangsamoro Organic Law, citing the overwhelming vote for its ratification in the plebiscite. READ: Mangudadatu: BOL ratification to address regional issues Mangudadatu said the high court should dismiss the petitions of the Sulu provincial government led by Gov. Abdusakur Tan II and the Philippine Constitutional Association seeking to nullify RA 11054, which expands the ARMM to become BAR, saying the Mindanao people had already spoken in favor of the new autonomous region in Mindanao. While all six municipalities voted to be part of the new region that will replace the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the rest of Lanao del Norte said “no” to the proposal. Here is the complete breakdown of the votes of each of the six towns, according to the Comelec:Yes: 8,553 No: 3,038Yes: 73,164 No: 154,553Yes: 10,765 No: 4Yes: 71,148 No: 158,025Yes: 1,802 No: 1,004Yes: 79,935 No: 156,630Yes: 7,840 No: 256Yes: 73,992 No: 157,705Yes: 2,760 No: 1,373Yes: 78,849 No: 156,605Yes: 6,276 No: 0Yes: 75,364 No: 157,417 Voter turnout in the second plebiscite on the Bangsamoro Organic Law was at 68.8 percent, Comelec added. Results of the provincial canvass will be transmitted to the National Plebiscite Board of Canvassers at the Comelec headquarters in Manila.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.