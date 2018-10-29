‘Rosita’ barrels toward North Luzon

posted October 28, 2018 at 11:50 pm

Typhoon “Rosita” continued to head toward Northern Luzon while maintaining its strength on Sunday afternoon, weathermen said. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Rosita―international name “Yutu”―was forecast to make landfall by Tuesday over the Isabela-Aurora area. Its center was located 760 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan. Packing maximum sustained winds of 200 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 245 kilometers per hour, Rosita was moving westward at 20 kilometers per hour.Weathermen said the trough of the typhoon will affect Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas, while the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon. Because of the trough, Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies will prevail over the rest of the Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

