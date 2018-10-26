SWS: Philippines moving in right direction
More Filipinos at 75 percent believe the country is in the right direction, five points higher than the 70 percent in June this year. Those who said it was going in the “wrong direction” was at 22 percent, with three percent not providing an answer, SWS said. “Believers” rose in all areas of the country, led by those surveyed in Mindanao, President Rodrigo Duterte’s home region, at 89 percent, followed by Balance Luzon (73 percent), Visayas (69 percent), and Metro Manila (65 percent). Net satisfaction with the performance of Duterte and his administration was higher among those who say the Philippines is in the right direction, and lower among those who say the country is in the wrong direction, SWS explained. Duterte recorded a +72 “excellent” net satisfaction rating among those who say the country is in the right direction, while his administration registered a +66 “very good” net satisfaction rating. The President got a “neutral” minus-3 score among those who say the Philippines is in the wrong direction. His administration received a “neutral” plus-1 rating.