SWS: Philippines moving in right direction

Three in four Filipinos surveyed by the Social Weather Stations think the Philippines is moving in the “right direction,” the pollster said Thursday.

More Filipinos at 75 percent believe the country is in the right direction, five points higher than the 70 percent in June this year. Those who said it was going in the “wrong direction” was at 22 percent, with three percent not providing an answer, SWS said. “Believers” rose in all areas of the country, led by those surveyed in Mindanao, President Rodrigo Duterte’s home region, at 89 percent, followed by Balance Luzon (73 percent), Visayas (69 percent), and Metro Manila (65 percent). Net satisfaction with the performance of Duterte and his administration was higher among those who say the Philippines is in the right direction, and lower among those who say the country is in the wrong direction, SWS explained. Duterte recorded a +72 “excellent” net satisfaction rating among those who say the country is in the right direction, while his administration registered a +66 “very good” net satisfaction rating. The President got a “neutral” minus-3 score among those who say the Philippines is in the wrong direction. His administration received a “neutral” plus-1 rating.A September SWS survey released earlier this month showed the President’s overall net satisfaction rating dropped to 48, classified as “good” from “very good,” as less Filipinos say they are satisfied with his performance. Belief that the country is in the right direction increased in classes D and E, particularly among non-college graduates, SWS noted. In class D, belief that the country is in the right direction rose by five points to 75 percent in September this year from 70 percent in June. Class E, the lowest class, saw a two-point rise to 72 percent from 70 percent in June this year. A four-point drop was seen in class ABC from 80 percent to 76 percent.