Duterte’s eyes: ‘Nerve malfunction’
He made the statement before the Filipino community in Russia while poking fun at a singer he had a sung with in a duet earlier in a program. “I have a talent. I can look at you, but my other eye would be moving down,” Duterte said. “Look, the other eye is smaller. It’s small, right? It moves on its own. Actually it’s myasthenia gravis. It’s a nerve malfunction. “I got it from my grandfather. He’s also like this. So I believe, really, in genetics.” Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles and usually affects eye and eyelid movement, facial expression, chewing, talking and swallowing. It has been listed by the National Organization for Rare Disorders or NORD as a rare disease. Most people with myasthenia gravis have no family history of the disorder. It appears to occur spontaneously for unknown reasons, according to NORD. However, 3 to 5 percent of patients may have family members with it or other autoimmune disorders. Its symptoms may include the drooping of one or both eyelids, blurred or double vision, a change in facial expression, difficulty swallowing, shortness of breath and impaired speech.