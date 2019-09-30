Ex-PCUP exec gunned down in QC

posted September 29, 2019 at 10:30 pm by PNA September 29, 2019 at 10:30 pm

A former executive assistant of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor was shot dead by a still unidentified suspect in front of his residence in Quezon City on Saturday afternoon, a police official said. Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, head of National Capital Region Police Office, identified the victim as Abdulrashid Ladayo Jr., 53, a resident of Barangay Sangandaan, Quezon City. Based on a report from Quezon City Police District, the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. as Ladayo alighted from his vehicle, a Mitsubishi Pajero with plate number ZDV-159, when an unidentified suspect shot him several times before the gunman rode his motorcycle.The gunman was followed by two other suspects who served as his backups. Ladayo was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

