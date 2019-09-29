Three Negros cities brace for transport strike on Monday

Bacolod City—Classes in three cities in Negros Occidental, including the capital Bacolod, are canceled on Monday in anticipation of a nationwide transport strike to be staged by two groups against the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program. Acting Bacolod City Mayor El Cid Familiaran issued Executive Order No. 28 on Friday, declaring the suspension of classes in all levels, both in public and private schools, due to the planned transport holiday. City Mayor Evelio Leonardia is attending the League of Cities of the Philippines National Executive Board Meeting in Davao City. Familiaran said both the Department of Education Division of Bacolod City and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office have recommended the suspension of classes for the safety and convenience of students. In Iloilo City, Mayor Jerry Trenas also declared th cancellation of classes in all levels both private and public schools to avoid inconveniencing the students during the transport strike. Two national groups PISTON and Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations have announced a general transport strike on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 in protest against the PUVMP. In Negros Occidental, the Sentrong Samahan ng Tsuper at Operators Negros Inc. and Federation of Bacolod City Drivers Associations Inc. have confirmed participation in Monday’s transport holiday. Familiaran noted that the jeepney strike, set from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., is expected to paralyze public transportation in the city’s major routes by 70 percent in the morning and 99 percent by noon.In Bacolod’s southern neighboring city of Bago, Mayor Nicholas Yulo also declared the suspension of classes in all levels on Monday to minimize inconvenience to the students. However, all city government offices will be open on that day. Yulo said the city government will provide service vehicles to government employees for them to report to their respective offices. Meanwhile in Talisay City, Bacolod’s neighboring city in the north, Mayor Nilo Jesus Antonio Lizares III issued Executive Order No. 16, directing the cancellation of classes on Monday also upon the recommendation of DepEd Division of Talisay City and the Talisay CDRRMO. Meanwhile, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said work at the Provincial Capitol in this city will continue on Monday. Lacson issued a memorandum to all department and office heads on Friday, informing them that the provincial government will provide carpooling service to workers who will be affected by the transport strike. Vehicles will be on stand-by in four strategic areas in Bacolod between 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. to bring Capitol employees to their places of work.