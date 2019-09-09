Former actress, 3 others nabbed in anti-drug sting

Police arrested former actress Deborah Sun and her 45-year-old daughter, along with two other suspects, in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City.
Lt./Col. Jeffrey Bilaro, Quezon City Police District's Station 8 commander, said the 60-year-old Sun, whose real name is Jean Louise Porcuna Salvador; her daughter Angela Salvador, 45; Gerald de Guzman, 53, and Gonzalo Gonzales, 49, all residents of Room 803-A New York Mansion, Cubao in Barangay E. Rodriguez, were nabbed inside their residence on Sunday at 1:30 a.m.
He said they received information about the illegal trade involving the suspects, prompting them to coordinate with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.
The suspects were caught handing over more than one gram of shabu worth P6,800 to a poseur buyer.
Sun and the three other suspects are now detained at Station 8 in Project 4.
They were charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.