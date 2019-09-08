Seven hurt in Sultan Kudarat explosion

An explosive device ripped through a public market Saturday in Sultan Kudarat in Mindanao, wounding seven people, the fourth blast to have occurred in the province this year, security authorities said. The explosion occurred near a bake shop in Isulan town, wounding seven market-goers at about 7 a.m. Police Lt. Col. Joven Bagaygay, chief of Isulan Municipal Police Station, said the victims were hit by shrapnels from still unknown explosive device and were rushed to two hospitals for immediate treatment. The explosion came barely a day after Samad Masgal, alias Commander of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter, was arrested at a hospital in Cotabato City. The wounded victims were Jomar Catalan Aquino, 30; Jay Carnaso, 30; Gerald Cartagena, 28; Nino Minus Virgo, 28; Jarrem Binaluon Amigo, 24; Gulano Nasim Salip, 24; and Cagadas Terrencio, 35.Reports said an unidentified courier of the IED left it beside a row of parked motorcycles catering to patrons at the public market. Bagaygay said they have yet to gather pieces of evidence from the scene of explosion, including forensic investigation to unravel the perpetrators. Last April, an IED went off at the façade of the chicken barbecue stall along the national highway which was blamed on the BIFF.