LPA, ‘Falcon’ induce habagat rains

Tropical storm “Falcon” and a low pressure area west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon triggering an “increased” amount of rainfall in the Ilocos region.
In an interview, weather forecaster Anna Clauren said the LPA was spotted at 180 kilometers west of Sinait, while the center of “Falcon” was estimated at 265 kms east of Calayan, Cagayan.
Packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, “Falcon” was moving north northwest at 20 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 remained in effect over Batanes, while signal no. 1 was hoisted over Apayao, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Babuyan Group of Islands as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Clauren said heavy rains would prevail in parts of Luzon today due to “Falcon” and the LPA.
“Metro Manila will have an improved weather by Friday [July 19] with only isolated rain showers in the afternoon or evening,” she told the Manila Standard.
“As of today [July 18], there will be scattered rain showers in the metro,” she said.