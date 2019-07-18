LPA, ‘Falcon’ induce habagat rains

posted July 18, 2019 at 01:20 am by Rio N. Araja July 18, 2019 at 01:20 am

Tropical storm “Falcon” and a low pressure area west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon triggering an “increased” amount of rainfall in the Ilocos region. In an interview, weather forecaster Anna Clauren said the LPA was spotted at 180 kilometers west of Sinait, while the center of “Falcon” was estimated at 265 kms east of Calayan, Cagayan. Packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, “Falcon” was moving north northwest at 20 kph. Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 remained in effect over Batanes, while signal no. 1 was hoisted over Apayao, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Babuyan Group of Islands as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.Clauren said heavy rains would prevail in parts of Luzon today due to “Falcon” and the LPA. “Metro Manila will have an improved weather by Friday [July 19] with only isolated rain showers in the afternoon or evening,” she told the Manila Standard. “As of today [July 18], there will be scattered rain showers in the metro,” she said.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.